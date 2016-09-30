Nation staff celebrate digital products win

By ARNOLD NGURE

Nation Media Group chairman Wilfred Kiboro has congratulated the company's staff after three digital products won the Africa Digital Media Awards in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Addressing employees at Nation Centre, Mr Kiboro said hard work and determination were behind the success.

“Winning continental awards is no mean feat because we beat giants in the industry,” said Mr Kiboro, adding that he was proud that in the digital era, Nation Media Group (NMG) was leading from the front.

NMG Editor-in-Chief Tom Mshindi congratulated the staff for their exemplarily showing at the awards, where the website Nation.co.ke took first place in the Best News Website category, while the NTV nature programme "NTV Wild" and "My Network" were placed second in the Best Use of Online Video category and Best Reader Engagement category, respectively.