National Youth Service hold pass-out parade

By JOSEPH OPENDA

President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Tuesday expected to preside over the passing out of more than 10,000 recruits from the Gilgil Nation Youth Service College.

The president is expected to comment on the ongoing developments of the NYS scandal after Deputy President William Ruto's office was linked to the Sh 791 million scam.

Last month, ODM lawmakers called for investigations of the DP’s office where some officials were adversely mentioned in the NYS scandal.

The legislators led by ODM Chairman John Mbadi urged the Public Accounts Committee to probe the DPs office saying that the manner in which he defensively reacted to allegations against former CS Anne Waiguru’s was suspicious.

Ms Waiguru while testifying before the committee which is led by Rarieda Member of Parliament Nicholus Gumbo linked Mr Ruto’s aid Farouk Kibet and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen to the scam.

The president has however kept silent on the issue and could be expected to speak about it today.

About 10,551 recruits will be taking an oath of service under the NYS youth empowerment programme during the event.