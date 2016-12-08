The national capital city shall comprise of constituencies for purposes of the election of MPs, in what seems to be a deliberate measure to ensure majority of the lawmakers support it.

The CS shall exercise such powers and perform such functions as delegated to that Office by the President.

The president shall be empowered to nominate a Cabinet secretary, with approval of the National Assembly, to head the city.

By DENNIS ODUNGA

More by this Author

iNairobi may soon no longer be a county, if a Bill before Parliament seeking to amend the Constitution and reduce the devolved units to 46 becomes law.

The city will be expunged from the list of Kenyan counties and be placed under the leadership of the national government, according to rhe Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill.

The Bill, authored by Deputy Speaker Kembi Gitura, further seeks to establish Nairobi as the "National Capital City" as opposed to its current status as the county headquarters.

SEAT OF POWER

"There shall be a National Capital City known as Nairobi, which shall be the seat of the national government," the proposed law that is set for introduction in the Senate reads.

The president shall be empowered to nominate a Cabinet secretary, with approval of the National Assembly, to head the city.

The CS shall exercise such powers and perform such functions as delegated to that Office by the President.

The national capital city shall comprise of constituencies for purposes of the election of MPs, in what seems to be a deliberate measure to ensure majority of the lawmakers support it.

WAGE BILL

But other elective seats -Woman representatives and nominated lawmakers- within the county will be affected by the proposed changes to the law.

"The Bill is alive to the power of the people and their right to be represented. As such, this right will continue to be fulfilled through the election of representatives to the National Assembly," the Bill reads.