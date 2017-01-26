By DENNIS ODUNGA

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has urged politicians to desist from making statements during campaigns that would divide the country.

Chairman Wafula Chebukati said political parties should respect the code of conduct and the election laws that guide how they should solicit for votes.

“Let us have peaceful campaigns. Let’s not incite people to do things that are not good,” Mr Chebukati said on Thursday.

Mr Chebukati and the new commissioners had paid a courtesy call on Speaker of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Ekwee Ethuro.

He said the commission will work with law enforcement agencies to ensure political players abide by the law during the campaigns and entire election period.

Mr Chebukati said the commission is capable of delivering a free and fair election where winners will be announced based on the votes counted.

MORE MONEY

He expressed confidence that Kenyans will be happy to resume their daily activities immediately after the election results are announced because they will be a true reflection of their wishes.

He appealed to Parliament to help the commission move with speed, saying proper legislation and an adequate budget are important ingredients to guarantee a credible elections.

IEBC Chief Executive Ezra Chiloba said a number of requirements in the Elections Act that was passed by Parliament in January require additional funding.

Mr Chiloba cited a provision that changed the number of voters per polling station from a maximum of 500 to 700, and mechanisms for verifying voters as some of the changes that require additional funds.

The commission has also held talks with the Communications Authority of Kenya about the possibility of using satellite technology to support the transmission of results especially in areas inadequately covered by internet service.

SPEAKERS PLEDGE SUPPORT

The development, Mr Chiloba said, will also come at an additional cost and appealed to Parliament to support the commission to deliver on its mandate by allocating adequate funds in its supplementary budgets for the polls set for August 8.

The lawmakers were also asked to fast-track the development of relevant regulations, mainly arising from the recent changes to the law, to guide the elections.

They said regulations to guide political parties, nomination of candidates, voter education and ICT are some of the pending work that Parliament must speedily approve ahead of the elections.

The Speakers of the two Houses pledged support and appealed to the IEBC officials to invest in restoring public confidence in the commission.

The two underscored the importance of the commission engaging not only with legislators but political parties and all Kenyans to avoid suspicions and electoral malpractices.