By RICHARD MUNGUTI

More by this Author

A new magistrate has taken over the Sh791 million National Youth Service (NYS) theft case.

New Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi said the case against 26 suspects, among them former Devolution principal secretary Peter Mangiti, would proceed from where his predecessor had left off.

The magistrate who was hearing the case, Daniel Ogembo, was promoted to High Court judge.

“Under section 200 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) when a new magistrate takes over a case suspects are at liberty to recall all the witnesses or proceed from where it had reached,” Mr Andayi informed all the 26 suspects.

Prosecutor Alloys Kemo told the court only one witness had begun testifying and was stood down after three hour in the witness box.

Mr Andayi directed the case do proceed from May 15 to19

Other suspects in the NYS case are businessman Benson Gethi and Ms Josephine Kaburu Irungu.

All the 26 suspects have denied theft of the millions at the NYS.