Nine IEBC bosses resign
Wednesday October 5 2016
Nine electoral commissioners have handed their resignation to President Uhuru Kenyatta.
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials will, however, remain in office until new commissioners assume office.
In a statement Wednesday, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said the President received the notice of their resignation on Tuesday evening.
“The prompt action of the IEBC commissioners releases the President to declare vacant the office of the IEBC Chairperson, and the respective posts of the Commissioners, in line with powers conferred on him by the law,” Mr Kinyua stated.