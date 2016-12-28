Nine killed in Makueni as matatu plunges into ditch

Wednesday December 28 2016

Rescuers assist passengers to disembark from

Rescuers assist passengers to disembark from the wreck of a matatu that plunged into a ditch along Kikima-Tawa Road in Makueni County on December 28, 2016. PHOTO | COURTESY | NATION MEDIA GROUP. 

By PIUS MAUNDU
Nine passengers died on the in a grisly road accident involving a 14-seater matatu at Kwa Solo area along Kikima-Tawa Road in Makueni County.

Thirteen other passengers were injured when the matatu that was heading towards Machakos Town plunged into a ditch by the roadside, according to Mbooni West police chief James Baraza.

The crash occured at a sharp bend that police said is a black spot.

Mr Baraza said the matatu was speeding when the accident happened, corroborating survivors' and  eyewitness accounts.

Casualties were rushed to Mbooni West Sub-county Hospital as well as to Tawa Hospital.

More to follow.