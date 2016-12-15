By JULIUS MUSUNGU

Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery has ordered county commissioners whose regions witnessed violence during Jamhuri Day celebrations and Wednesday’s Jubilee interim elections to record names of politicians and their supporters involved in the chaos.

During a thanksgiving ceremony for Anglican Church of Kenya bishop Gaddiel Lenini in Imararo Village, Kajiado County, Mr Nkaissery said action will be taken against those implicated in the violence.

“If people can fight during interim elections, what will happen during party nominations and the General Election?” the minister asked.

The CS asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to bar any politician inciting violence or using abusive language from gunning for elective posts.

He said many politicians were known to incite youths to cause chaos during campaigns, insisting that legal action should be taken against them.

“We don’t want to go back to the post-election violence of 2007 and 2008,” Mr Nkaissery added.

He also told Kenyans to be wary of people posting tribal messages on social media “as this could trigger violence among communities”.