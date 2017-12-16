According to Mr Meja, about 60 per cent of accidents result from carelessness and negligence by the pedestrians.

By SILAS APOLLO

Motorists caught driving while drunk, speeding and overloading could spend Christmas and New Year’s eve behind bars as the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) steps up its campaign against rogue road users.

The agency’s Director-General Francis Meja told the Nation of plans to intensify a crackdown on reckless driving and carelessness by pedestrians in a bid to reduce casualties on the roads, even as the agency tries to curb the high number of deaths and injuries this year.

In the plans, the agency said it will increase patrols as well as the number of its officers and police on the roads, conduct impromptu breathalyser tests on motorists during the day and night and erect more speed detectors in “hotspot” areas in an operation dubbed Fika Salama.

BLACKSPOTS

“We have increased our presence in most roads which we believe will go a long way in helping us improve our efficiency. Drivers should henceforth be more cautious on roads. But, most importantly, we would also like to appeal to all road users to be careful and remain vigilant, especially passengers, because they are the ones in charge,” said Mr Meja.

Consequently, the agency has also identified blackspots that it will give special attention to in its bid to curb accidents. This is besides plans to conduct awareness campaigns to educate the public on road safety.

According to Mr Meja, about 60 per cent of accidents result from carelessness and negligence by the pedestrians.

For instance, statistics by the agency ranked pedestrians as the biggest casualties of accidents at about 1,005 between January and December 13.

Passengers were the second most affected with at least 685 victims during the same period followed by motorcyclists, drivers, pillion passengers and cyclists at 464, 295, 211 and 55 respectively.

Some of the blackspots the agency has identified include Salgaa, Sachang’wan, Migaa and Soysambu in Nakuru County, Bonje in Kilifi, Manyani in Taita-Taveta as well as Lukenya and Maanzoni in Machakos County.

LAXITY

Other areas are Kiima Kiu/Salama downhill and Konza in Makueni, Ntulele and Duka Moja market in Narok and Kenol-Sagana, Kenol-Murang’a in Murang’a County.

The agency has been put on the spot over what critics have termed laxity to rein in rogue drivers, and curb increased road fatalities.

The Matatu Welfare Association has consistently blamed the agency for the rising number of road accidents, saying it had fallen short of its mandate.

The association’s chairman Dickson Mbugua said the agency’s efforts towards public education and awareness should start at the grassroots level, not in urban areas.

Some of the agency’s board members, he said, lacked the experience required to make informed decisions on road safety.

PATROL CARS

During last week’s accident at Sachang’wan that led to the death of 16 people and injuries, the agency came under fire from motorists who pointed an accusing finger at one of its patrol cars as the lead cause of the accident.

But Mr Meja absolved the agency of blame, saying the recent spate of road accidents could be attributed to human error resulting from fatigue, speeding, drunk driving and at times navigation on unfamiliar routes, especially by public service vehicles.

“NTSA, however, has been very proactive in its work which we believe has seen positive results,” said Mr Meja.

This year alone, about 2,715 deaths have been reported on the roads as a result of accidents between the period of January and December 13, according to statistics from the agency.

However, the figures are a decrease of about 87 from the 2,802 deaths the agency reported in the same period last year.

ACCIDENTS

Serious and slight injuries from accidents, on the other hand, stand at about 7,724 in the same period this year, down from 9,608 recorded last year.

The introduction of early morning, midday and late afternoon speed checks coupled with evening patrols have also played a part in discouraging reckless behaviour by road users.

Mr Meja said issues of indiscipline and bad attitude were the main challenges the agency was grappling with amid efforts to reduce road carnage.