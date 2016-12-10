By ELVIS ONDIEKI

The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) executive committee has dismissed as a hoax reports that nurses' strike was called off on Friday.

In a press conference in Nairobi on Saturday, KNUN General-Secretary Seth Panyako said talks with the government are ongoing.

"Strike is still on and KNUN officials will continue holding talks with government today. KNUN's national governing council will meet on Monday to give directions on ending strike," said Mr Panyako.

Mr Panyako asked the government to release actual figures of people dying in hospital as a result if the strike.

According to Mr Panyako the figures are more than what has been reported.

He added that nurses at the Kenyatta National Hospital will boycott duty from Tuesday if the hospital does not sign recognition agreement and remit monies for nurses in union.

The nurses also expressed support for their counterparts in Tana River County who have resumed duty to attend to victims of the cholera outbreak.

“The two nurses in Tana River who decided to attend to victims of cholera outbreak are not traitors. We may send more nurses there because the disease may spread all over the country,” My Panyako said.