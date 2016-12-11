By EUNICE KILONZO

Strike by nurses has been called off with officials set to sign an agreement with government at Afya House, Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu and union leaders announced at a joint press briefing on Sunday.

Dr Mailu also urged striking doctors to follow suit and end their strike and give dialogue a chance for their grievances to be addressed.

“Come back to the negotiating table so that the strike by doctors can come to an end. Negotiations is a give and take,” he said.

He added: “We have given them an offer and it has not been responded to. We expect a response and continuation of dialogue.”