By ELVIS ONDIEKI

The government and the nurses' union have finalised salary increase negotiations but decision on the status of the strike will be made on Monday.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses Secretary-General Seth Panyako has said that the State's offer will be discussed by the union's governing body.

He said on phone: "We have concluded the discussion in terms of what the government has offered.

"And that offer is subject to being presented to the national governing council, which will be meeting on Monday ... I am an employee of the nurses, and the highest organ of the union that has employed me is the national governing council.

"They are the ones who called the strike and they are the only ones who can say ‘suspend’ or ‘end’ the strike."

Earlier today, Council of Governors Chairman Peter Munya said doctors and nurses had rejected a new pay offer from the government.

Addressing mourners during the burial of former councillor James Kiria in Lailuba, Meru County, Mr Munya said the doctors union had rejected a Sh36,000 salary increase for lowest paid doctor and Sh42,000 for the highest.

Mr Munya said nurses had also turned down a Sh17,000 pay rise for the highest paid and Sh20,000 for the lowest.

"The health workers have rejected the offers and vowed to continue with the strike," he said.

He said it was not possible for the government to increase the doctors pay by 300 per cent as they had demanded as it is unaffordable.

The CoG chairman added that the government will continue its dialogue with the health workers to end the industrial action.

The Meru governor said both the health workers and other Kenyans who rely on their services have rights which should be balanced.