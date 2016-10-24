By JUSTUS OCHIENG

Two senators and an MP on Sunday drummed up support for the Jubilee Party in Kisumu and urged residents to vote in development-conscious leaders.

Jubilee-nominated senators Joy Gwendo and Mvita Mshenga and Karachuonyo MP James Rege told residents to consider working with the government for the sake of development.

Speaking at Chiga Catholic Church in Kisumu East constituency during a fundraiser in aid of cotton farmers and women's groups, Ms Gwendo said the Luo community should pay Deputy President William Ruto his political debt by supporting the government.

“The Luo community owe the Deputy President politically and we must pay him in the coming elections by supporting Jubilee,” Ms Gwendo said in reference to Mr Ruto’s support for ODM leader Raila Odinga during his 2007 presidential bid.

Former Rarieda MP Raphael Tuju, Culture Principal Secretary Joe Okudo and parastatal directors George Yugi and Steve Mwanga were also attended the event.

Mr Rege declared that he would defend his Karachuonyo seat in 2017 on a Jubilee Party ticket.

“I was elected on an ODM ticket but I want to tell you that in 2017 I will defend my seat on the Jubilee Party ticket because I know it will form the next government and no society can develop without working with the government of the day,” said the ODM lawmaker.

He added, “Whereas I respect the ODM leadership, I will work with the government for the sake of my people.”

Mr Tuju reiterated the need to vote in development-minded leaders regardless of their political parties.

“We need economic empowerment and this can only be achieved through election of leaders who have that at heart,” the former cabinet minister said.

Mr Tuju was a minister of information and communication while Mr Rege was a permanent secretary after the 2002 elections.

Mr Ruto, who was expected to attend the fundraising as the chief guest, skipped the function and was represented by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett.

Mr Bett underscored the need for farmers in Nyanza to grow cotton to ensure the revival of the Kikomi factory.