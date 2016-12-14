The party argues that the rules are unconstitutional because parliament has not formulated regulations to operationalize the Campaign Finance Act.

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

The Orange party has moved to court to challenge the electoral directive asking political parties and candidates to file their bank account details and names of their campaign committees.

Through lawyer Antony Oluoch, the Raila-Odinga-led party on Wednesday asked the High Court in Nairobi to quash the IEBC Gazette notice published on December 7.

The party argues that the rules are unconstitutional because parliament has not formulated regulations to operationalize the Campaign Finance Act.

Political parties, ODM argues, have also not nominated any candidate to run for any elective seat, and hence the law cannot be effected.

HOUSE TEAM

It claims the electoral commission’s rules are “unfair, discriminatory and capricious.”

Mr Oluoch has asked the court to hear the application as a matter of urgency.

Last week, Parliament's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee told Nation.co.ke that the IEBC's demand is not backed by the law, suggesting that the agency could be engaging in a futile exercise.

Hundreds of men and women who hope to be on the ballot swamped Anniversary Towers starting last Thursday to submit the information but the majority are yet to meet that requirement.

More to follow.