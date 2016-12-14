Raila Odinga party fights IEBC's poll finance rules

Wednesday December 14 2016

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba (left) and Chairman Issack Hassan appear before the National Assembly's committee on justice and legal affairs at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi on August 12, 2015. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

IEBC Chief Executive Ezra Chiloba (left) and Chairman Issack Hassan. ODM has challenged their call for parties to file bank account and campaign committee details. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP. 

In Summary

  • Through lawyer Antony Oluoch, the Raila-Odinga-led party on Wednesday asked the High Court in Nairobi to quash the IEBC Gazette notice published on December 7.

  • The party argues that the rules are unconstitutional because parliament has not formulated regulations to operationalize the Campaign Finance Act.

Advertisement
By RICHARD MUNGUTI
More by this Author

The Orange party has moved to court to challenge the electoral directive asking political parties and candidates to file their bank account details and names of their campaign committees.

Through lawyer Antony Oluoch, the Raila-Odinga-led party on Wednesday asked the High Court in Nairobi to quash the IEBC Gazette notice published on December 7.

The party argues that the rules are unconstitutional because parliament has not formulated regulations to operationalize the Campaign Finance Act.

Political parties, ODM argues, have also not nominated any candidate to run for any elective seat, and hence the law cannot be effected.

HOUSE TEAM

It claims the electoral commission’s rules are “unfair, discriminatory and capricious.”

Related Content

Mr Oluoch has asked the court to hear the application as a matter of urgency.

Last week, Parliament's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee told Nation.co.ke that the IEBC's demand is not backed by the law, suggesting that the agency could be engaging in a futile exercise.

Hundreds of men and women who hope to be on the ballot swamped Anniversary Towers starting last Thursday to submit the information but the majority are yet to meet that requirement.

More to follow.

Related Stories

4 days ago

House team, IEBC row over campaign finance rule

Demands by electoral body not backed by law, says Justice and Legal Affairs Committee.