ODM man wins Kalokol Ward by-election

By SAMMY LUTTA

Orange Democratic Movement Party has received a major boost in its preparations to retain Turkana County Governor's seat after clinching the Kalokol Ward seat by-election.

According to the provisional results from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission after counting the votes from all the 21 polling stations, ODM's Josephat Ekeno Emuria topped after garnering 1,715 votes.

Jubilee Party's Nangiro Ekai Simon came second with 1,336 votes while Peter Emana Loteng'an, an independent candidate, came a distant third after garnering 101 votes. Michael Epem Ebenyo was fourth on 74 votes during the by elections which saw voter turn out stand at 67 per cent.

ODM’s triumph in the mini polls signifies a major victory for Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, who had mounted a spirited campaign for his candidate amid stiff competition from the Jubilee Party.

Mr Ekai, the Jubilee Party candidate, was being supported by all the seven MPs in the region including Senator John Munyes, who recently decamped from Ford Kenya.