Seven politicians from Homa Bay County risk being locked out of ODM party’s primaries over their role in violence that broke out at a meeting attended by Cord leader Raila Odinga two weeks ago.

The party on Friday summoned the leaders as investigations into the incident that disrupted the meeting started.

A statement from the party’s National Elections Board (Neb) asked them to appear before it next Tuesday to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against them if they are found culpable.

“Following disturbances at the ODM rally in Homa Bay on Sunday November 27, the National Elections Board has summoned seven politicians to appear before it to explain the cause of violence that almost disrupted a rally in Homa Bay Town, which was addressed by Party Leader Rt Hon Raila Odinga,” the statement read.

They include Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti, his deputy Hamilton Orata and MPs Gladys Wanga, Peter Kaluma and Oyugi Magwanga.

Others include Homa Bay gubernatorial aspirant Enosh Bolo and Homa Bay Town parliamentary aspirant Washington Ogada.

Sanctions for such misconduct range from warning to disqualification from party activities.

Mr Kaluma has since been charged in court for assaulting Mr Ogada, his rival.