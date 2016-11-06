ODM tells Uhuru to carry graft cross

By JUSTUS OCHIENG

More by this Author

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) on Sunday told President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto they could not hide from the corruption ravaging the country.

ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire told off Mr Ruto for telling former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru to carry her own cross in the Sh791 million National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

Mr Bosire argued that corruption touching on any CS or principal secretary is a government responsibility that Mr Ruto cannot hide from.

“Cabinet operates under the principle of collective responsibility and the move to withdraw money from the Treasury was a result of a resolution made by the Cabinet chaired by the President and his deputy, hence the buck stops with the two leaders,” said Mr Bosire.

GOVERNMENT SCHEME

The DP’s statement, Mr Bosire said, was a clear manifestation of corruption in the Jubilee administration.

“This is a government thieving from its people and they cannot run away from it,” said the Kitutu Masaba member of Parliament. “We can only deduce that the theft at NYS and the Health ministry was a government scheme, unless they can prove otherwise.”

The MP warned that the 2017 General Election was consequential to the country, and so Kenyans should not take it for granted.

“This leadership of Jubilee has impoverished Kenya’s economy and we must be ready to kick it out in the 2017 elections,” he said.

ODM secretary for political affairs Opiyo Wandayi said the party would go ahead with its mass action on Tuesday to compel Health PS Nicholas Muraguri and his former boss James Macharia, the Transport CS, to leave office to pave the way for investigations, should they not leave by Monday.

Said Mr Wandayi: “We will be on the streets of Nairobi and at Afya House to demand their exit. This is the language Jubilee government understands.”

Nyando MP Fred Outa said Jubilee had numerous scandals and must be ready to pave way for an ODM government.

“ODM and Raila Odinga is the only option left to salvage the country,” said Mr Outa.

Last Thursday, US ambassador Robert Godec said his country was concerned about claims of corruption in Kenya and called on those linked to the graft at the Health ministry to step aside for investigations to take place.