ODM to crack whip on aspirants who hire hooligans

Party leader Raila Odinga said that he will not allow violent politicians to thrive in his party.

By PATRICK LANG'AT

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has vowed to crack whip on aspirants who hire hooligans during party nominations, saying that those found will be immediately disqualified.

Like other political parties, ODM has been accused of abetting violence during shambolic nominations that almost always result in violence.

“Hiring of hooligans to nomination centres to intimidate candidates will be completely disallowed,” Mr Odinga said on Tuesday at the Orange House.

The ODM leader was speaking at a meeting with the party disability league where he assured them of the party’s support.

“I want to assure you today: Any candidate that uses violence to intimidate persons with disability will be immediately disqualified,” Mr Odinga told them.

2017 POLLS

He asked as many of them as possible to vie for political seats under the party’s ticket in the 2017 August elections.

Mr Odinga has made it his personal mission to treat what has been the party’s Achilles heel- shambolic nominations that many have said were the biggest cause for discontent in the party.

He has not only re-organised the elections team, he has also announced that the party nominations will be done by February 2017 to allow for complaints to be addressed ahead of the August 8 elections.

Mr Odinga used the meeting with the people with disability to castigate the Jubilee government for what he said was a failure to protect them.

“Jubilee has been a major let down and a big disappointment. They promised a disability fund, and like many others they promised, they have not delivered,” he said.

“The Constitution gave us a very full deal. But we have a regime that does not believe or4 care for the provisions of the Constitution.”

A jovial Mr Odinga had earlier told the league that they should not put themselves down because of the disability they have.

“You can do a lot of things. You can reproduce!” Mr Odinga said.

FREE AND FAIR NOMINATIONS

ODM's National Elections Board Chairperson Judith Pareno said that the party would ensure that the nominations would be free and fair.

Ms Pareno warned those she said were selling nomination parties to unsuspecting party members.

“Those nomination papers are free to download and those selling them are criminals who should be arrested. We will crack the whip,” said Ms Pareno.

Secretary General Agnes Zani said that the party members had a responsibility to vote and guard their vote in the 2017 polls.

“Get your ID, get your vote, get out and vote and most importantly, guard your vote,” Dr Zani described what she said was the '4Gs.'