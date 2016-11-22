By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

The Orange Democratic Movement will use its elections board to conduct its primaries and not the national electoral agency, ODM National Elections Board Chairperson Judith Pareno has said.

Kisumu Senator Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o has in the recent past faulted involvement of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in party primaries arguing that the agency should stick to conducting the national elections.

Speaking at Akado Centre in Seme after a forum with the locals, Prof Nyong’o said political parties should conduct their primaries and seek for redress at the electoral body in case of disputes.

Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga noted that ODM has put in place “an effective National Elections Board consisting of members of high integrity capable of conducting free and fair party primaries.”

“There is no way we can employ the services of IEBC which is still struggling to be perfect. We cannot trust the commission because they may be used to declare unpopular candidates winners so that they are trounced by our opponents in the general election,” Mr Anyanga said.

The MP pointed out that party members should give the NEB a chance for fair polls.

While ODM has rejected using services of the IEBC in its nominations, the Jubilee Party declared in August that it wants the electoral agency to man its primaries.

Amani National Congress has termed the calls by Jubilee Party mischievous, outrageous, misplaced and an insult to overtaxed Kenyans citing that it is a misuse of public coffers and promising to derail such attempts.

IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba told the Nation that the commission is ready to preside over party nominations if the Parliament allocates funds for that.

“We are developing guidelines for the nominations and one of the issues to be addressed will be funding of party primaries,” he said.

The CEO however, maintains that if resources are expected to come from the commission, then it is parliament to approve the allocations.