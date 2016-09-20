By KEVIN J. KELLEY

NEW YORK

President Barack Obama emphasised the importance of “peaceful, free and fair elections” in Kenya next year during a telephone conversation on Monday with President Uhuru Kenyatta, the White House said.

The two leaders discussed issues of mutual concern related to the current UN General Assembly sessions in New York and to what the White House described as “the strong US-Kenya bilateral relationship.”

In the exchange, Mr Obama expressed US interest in continuing to partner with Kenya on efforts to “deliver a lasting defeat to al-Shabaab in Somalia,” the White House said.

Mr Obama also “reiterated the international community’s appreciation for the efforts of long-term refugee hosting countries and in particular, Kenya's forthcoming commitments to improve, among other things, refugee access to education in Kenya,” the White House summary added.

Mr Kenyatta, for his part, expressed support for the objectives of this week's UN refugee summit and the US-Africa Business Forum, the White House said.