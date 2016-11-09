Officer charged with allowing deported Nigerian back

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

More by this Author

An immigration officer accused of permitting a Nigerian national who had been deported alongside controversial businessman Antony Chinedu back into the country has been charged.

Edward Kabiu Njau denied the charge before a Milimani resident magistrate T.N. Sinkiyian .

Testifying, D.N. Wambilyanga, an assistant director of immigration, told the magistrate that Anaeke Chimezie, who had been deported on June 3, 2013, sneaked back into the country on July 9, 2013 through the Namanga border post in Kajiado County.

Cross-examined by lawyer Mbiyu Kamau, for Mr Njau, the director said he did not have documents showing how Mr Shimezie left the country.

“Do you know whether Mr Chimezie has ever been seen in Kenya since he left the country six years ago,” Mr Kamau asked the witness.

“No. I have no information whether Mr Chimezie is in the country or not,” Mr Wambilyanga answered.

Mr Kamau further asked the director whether he has documents showing how Mr Chimezie travelled out of Kenya.

Mr Wambilyanga answered that all he knew was that Mr Chimezie was escorted out of Kenya by immigration officers.

The immigration officer said Attorney-General Githu Muigai signed the deportation of 23 foreign nationals, among them Mr Chimezie and Mr Chinedu.

Mr Wambilyanga presented to the court a list of those who had been deported, with Mr Chimezie listed as number two.

Immigration officers who escorted Mr Chinedu to Nigeria were detained along with their hired plane until the Kenyan government intervened.

Ms Sinkiyian directed the case against Mr Njau to be mentioned on December 8 for further directions.