Official tries to allay fears on bad malaria drug

By STELLAR MURUMBA

By AGGREY OMBOKI

The Ministry of Health has allayed fears of massive use of a batch of an anti-malarial drug that was recalled from the Kenyan market for failing a quality test.

This comes following concerns that a banned batch of the drug, Duo-Cotecxin, could have been taken by a large section of the population in Kenya, where the malaria prevalence rate currently stands at eight per cent.

The head of the National Malaria Control Programme, Dr Waqo Ejersa, said the prescribed drug was only limited to a particular batch that failed to meet quality specifications as laid-down in the ministry and World Health Organization guidelines.

“Duo-Cotexcin is normally used as a second-line drug in the treatment of malaria in the country. This means it is used when conventional first-line malaria therapy, which is Arthemeter Lumefantrine, is not working on the patient.

“It is, therefore, not commonly used by patients in the country,” Dr Ejersa told the Daily Nation during the signing of an agreement between the Kenyan Government and the Global Fund for six grants amounting to Sh38 billion.

SUBSTANDARD

Earlier investigations by the DailyNation, in collaboration with impactAFRICA, found discrepancies regarding batch number 160621, which is widely in circulation across the country.

Research findings by scientists working with the fund revealed that the batch had failed a quality test, making it substandard.

This prompted the ministry’s ban.

Samples from the condemned batch that were purchased from a pharmacy in Nairobi showed they were manufactured by Zhejiang Holley Nanhu Pharmaceutical Co of China and are due to expire in May 2018.

EXPIRY DATE

Dr Ejersa played down fears by the public on the possibility of having taken the drug, saying the batch had not been widely sold in the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu confirmed the ban in an earlier telephone interview with the Daily Nation.

“The specific batch number has to be withdrawn from the market and, because of the expiry date – meaning it can readily be consumed – it has to be recalled,” Dr Mailu said.