Official found with Olympic kits detained for 3 days

A senior sports official found with Olympics kits for Team Kenya will detained for three days pending investigations, a Nairobi court has ordered.

Bernard Ekumbo, the chef of mission for Team Kenya in the Rio Olympics, was arrested Monday.

He was produced in court Tuesday, when police applied to detain him for seven days pending the conclusion of investigations.

State Prosecutor Eddie Kadebe said the police want to conduct thorough investigations into the case as the kits scandal had tainted Kenya's image.

He said President Uhuru Kenyatta had called for investigations to establish who messed up with Team Kenya's preparations and caused the loss of money intended for the games.

Mr Ekumbo opposed the application, saying he is diabetic and was also preparing the country's swimming team for an international championship.