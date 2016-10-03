By MAURICE KALUOCH

By OUMA WANZALA

Teachers union officials have differed sharply on the role of school heads in collecting materials for national examinations set to begin next month.

Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Secretary-General Akello Misori has supported the directive that the school heads collect materials, but his chairman Omboko Milemba and Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion, have opposed it.

Speaking to Nation on phone Monday, Mr Misori said those opposed to the directive should stop derailing the Kenya National Examination Council's (Knec) efforts of ensuring that the examinations are credible

He accused Mr Sossion of creating unnecessary issues.

“What is wrong if the principals and head teachers collect materials for their students? If anything, they are going to be paid for that,” the Kuppet secretary-general said.

Mr Milemba and Mr Sossion led their unions in talks with the examination council last Thursday in Nairobi, and demanded that school heads should not collect materials, but remain as examination centre managers.

During the talks, Knec sought more time to consult on the matter.

On Monday, Mr Sossion maintained that it will be risky to allow school heads to move from schools and go collect examination materials, and instead asked Knec to recruit credible supervisors and invigilators.

“The meeting was good and there was total concurrence from both sides on the issue raised,” said Mr Sossion.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Mr Milemba, who said given that schools will close during the examination period, the head teachers should remain in schools.

“With school heads out of school to collect examination materials, who will remain with candidates? There will be total mess and it could create room for leakages,” he said.

He added: “Let school heads be centre organisers or managers. They should be responsible for the examinations while in schools and not outside. The work of collecting and returning the materials should be left to supervisors.”

However, Mr Misori said there was no reason for Knut to bother Knec officials because this year’s examinations will be conducted differently.

“This year, both KCPE and KCSE exams will be done after schools close. There will be no students and pupils in schools and the work load shall have been reduced on principals and head teachers,” he said.

Mr Misori challenged his Knut counterpart to declare his interests on the matter “because all that Knec is doing is ensuring credible examinations”.

“Let him declare his interest to teachers. The teachers should also not allow him to use them for his personal gains,” said Mr Misori.