By AGGREY MUTAMBO

More by this Author

Anti-corruption chiefs on Tuesday defended themselves, then passed the buck of blame, for failing to nail runaway graft in the country.

At summit meant to discuss corruption and accountability, the bosses of various agencies tasked with investigating and prosecuting the corrupt blamed the Judiciary for letting suspects go, even after evidence is presented against them.

From the start, the summit, the seventh in a series of conference hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House to discuss issues of the economy looked like a review of a report card as far as preventing corruption goes.

Attorney-General Githu Muigai, Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko, Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro, the chief executive officer of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Halakhe Waqo and director of the Asset Recovery Agency Muthoni Kimani; all argued they have done a wonderful job, frustrated by judges.

“It has been suggested that the entire chain is broken. From where I sit, it is not broken. It isn’t true that every part of the chain is broken, we have to interrogate each part of the chain,” Prof Githu Muigai argued.

“I think the weakest link is in court. The truth is if you have 600 cases in court and you have only three being resolved every month, then you have the weakest link.”

BROKEN LINK

The structure is that, their departments who often call themselves the multi-agency graft watchers, investigate and prosecute but it’s the judges and magistrates to hand down verdicts. At this last point, the officials argue the link is broken.

“You definitely have to identify which responsibility belong to who. I cannot jail people but I can investigate…right now I have 500 cases very high up the ladder,” added Halakhe Waqo, whose organisation chases bribery, laundering and tenderpreneur suspects around town before filing evidence with the DPP.

“Give me what belongs to me…Probably each one of us (is to blame). The justice system is very long. It is lottery and each one of us has to contribute.”

On his part, Tobiko argued he has brought 823 individuals and 22 companies to face serious corruption charges in court.

Out of these, 474 of them are high profile individuals he argued including five cabinet secretaries, six permanent secretaries, four governors, two senators, nine MPs, 16 senior county officials, 17 CEOs of parastatals.

COMPLEX CASES

But as he got questioned on the probability of jailing them, Mr Tobiko passed the buck to the Judiciary arguing they frustrate and delay the case.

“Between 2009 and 2016, a total of 198 cases have been concluded. That is in a period of roughly eight years. On average therefore, a corruption case takes about three, four, five years to conclude.

“The nature of a corruption case in itself is complex. It is not entirely in the hands of the prosecution, investigators must provide witnesses, documents must be provided and magistrates must be provided.

“The problem is the inordinate delays in concluding these cases. If we have to deal with this. Let us focus on how to fast-track the hearing of these cases.

“I have taken to court the highest number of individuals in corruption in history.

“That is a conviction rate of 54 per cent from a newly created office.

WEAK CASES

But the Judiciary passed blame back to him, arguing the cases he brings are mostly weak. Justice Paul Kihara, the president of the Court of Appeal told an audience it is not the judges or magistrates to be blamed if suspects walk free.

“I should like to differ with my learned colleague, the attorney-general. Yes we have the biggest backlog but part of the reason these cases take long is because we have problems when these cases come to us. The investigations in many cases is appalling.