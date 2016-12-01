By NATION TEAM

Only 21 cases of examination malpractices and attempted cheating were reported in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said all candidates would receive their results as no cheating was confirmed.

Results for 2,709 candidates were cancelled last year.

The CS said the malpractice, which was reported in Wajir County, involved teachers sending pupils answers from bushes after 11 mobile phones were confiscated at Griftu Primary School.

Wajir West Deputy County Commissioner Chaka Nyamawi said there had been attempts to cover up the vice.

“The cell phones were recovered during frisking before the examinations began,” said Mr Nyamawi.

“As the exams progressed, the answers started streaming in on the phones in our possession.

“Those who sent the answers were teachers and they were identified and should have been arrested by now.”

In Meru, panicked teachers, parents and candidates at Consolata Primary School made frantic calls as all 94 candidates had some subject results missing.

A teacher said Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) officials told the Meru Town-based school’s administration that there were errors.

The management said it questioned the results.

County Director of Education Willie Machocho said he would follow up the matter today.

In Isiolo, three pupils of Little Angels, in Isiolo Town, also missed their results as two others, a boy and a girl, scored 399 marks out of the possible 500.

Only one candidate in the county scored 400 marks.

BEST PUPIL

Ikhlas Academy School’s Abdi Mohammed Kuntollo, 14, who aspires to be a pilot, said he was content with the results although had expected to score more.

His father Mohammed Kuntullo Adan, a teacher, said he had expected him to score over 400.

“I am very happy about the results,” said Mr Adan.

“Most of the candidates scored their real marks since there was no cheating.”

Only the Kiswahili and overall results were cancelled for the two girls and a boy out of 42 pupils.

Head teacher Abdi Duba said parents and teachers are wondering why the results were marked ‘X’ yet the pupils sat the exam.

“We do not know what’s going on,” said Mr Duba. “The Kenya National Examinations Council should explain.”

In Marsabit, one pupil, from SKM Primary School, missed the results for his English test.

The county’s best pupil, Zainab Hajj, scored 386 with her Jamia Primary School mates Isacko Sharamo (375) and Wario Doyo (365) the other top scorers.

“I am surprised I got 386,” said 13-year-old Zainab, who was accompanied by her father, in Marsabit Town. “I expected at least 430; I had done better.”

Sasio Harule topped Laisamis Primary School with 361 marks.

One of the top public primary schools in Meru, Amwamba Primary, saw its mean score drop to 320 from last year’s 365.

Its top pupil, Dennis Muthomi, scored 372, Raphael Muthomi 370 and Josephine Mwendwa 368.

Fears that Mandera schools have poor results emerged after the county’s top pupil, Excel Academy’s Abubakar Yussuf Ibrahim, scored 380.

“I hope to join Mang’u High,” said Ibrahim, who wants to pursue a career in medicine.