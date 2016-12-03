By NYABOGA KIAGE

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has criticised leaders who visit Gusii region without any development agenda.

The Education boss said it was important to assess the performance record of leaders.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Nyosia Seventh Day Adventist in Nyaribari Chache constituency, Dr Matiang’i also said he was not going to relent on his fight to streamline the Education system.

“I will go on paying surprise visits to schools come January,” he said.

The Education CS also said that the fight against cartels was not easy and revealed that at times, people asked him to go slow but he did not.

Charles Nyachae, former chairman of the Commission for the Implementation of the Constitution, told the residents to vote in the 2017 elections.

Mr Nyachae - who has been selected to be one of the leaders leading Jubilee campaigns in Kisii County - accused the county government of corruption.

He said Kisii Governor James Ongwae should not be re-elected since he has not developed the region.

“I ask the people to ensure that they send Governor Ongwae home come the next elections, as he has no development record despite the national government sending funds to the counties,” he said.

I HAVE JOINED JUBILEE

His views were supported by Nyaribari Chache MP Richard Tong’i and Kisii Senator Chris Obure who faulted the county government for fanning graft.

Senator Obure said that he was not satisfied with how Governor Ongwae was spending funds in the county.

“For instance, the county government allocated funds for buying cows for women in the county but when I follow up I can’t see the cows,” he said.

Mr Tong’i said that he has been forced to construct roads yet it is not in his mandate.

“I have been forced to make roads in this constituency yet it is the duty of the national government. I ask the people to think again come the next General Election,” he said.

On the same occasion, nominated MCA Tabitha Okong’o announced her defection to the Jubilee Party.

Ms Okong’o said that the ODM party has nothing of value to showcase.