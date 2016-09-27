Only senior lawyers should handle poll petitions - Sichale

By BRIAN MUREITHI

Court of Appeal judge Fatima Sichale on Tuesday said the Supreme Court should be selective about lawyers allowed to file presidential petitions before it.

She said presidential elections should be handled only by senior counsels as they understand the law and issues much better than junior advocates, who, she said, only seek publicity in such matters.

Justice Sichale was the third applicant to be interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission.

She told the panel that her track record as a judge qualifies her for position of Deputise Chief Justice.

The judge said she did not apply for the post merely because it is presumed to be reserved for women.

She said the Judiciary is dominated by men and that she believes in “climbing a tree from the bottom”.

She also said she worked as the deputy director of the defunct Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission.

Justice Sichale also promised to help the Chief Justice clear the backlog of cases.