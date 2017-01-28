By STELLA CHERONO

January, 15, 2016:

The attack on KDF at their base in El Adde in Gedo, Somalia, is considered the worst ever on the Kenyan soldiers. Although Kenya has never officially released the exact number of soldiers killed, estimates put the casualty at over 110.

July 15, 2016:

Three KDF soldiers killed and two military vehicle destroyed when Al-Shabaab attacked their convoy in the village of Busar in the Gedo region of Somalia.

Jun 28, 2016: