Funyula MP Paul Otuoma on Thursday denied claims that he was involved in the pilfering of Sh791 million of National Youth Service funds.

While appearing before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday, former NYS Deputy Director Adan Harakhe said a company owned by a close relative of Dr Otuoma won a tender.

According to Mr Harakhe, Dr Otuoma used his influence when he was the minister for Youth and Sports to give his brother business.

Speaking in a Kakamega hotel, Dr Otuoma challenged Mr Harakhe to produce evidence that he was related to the 'Otuoma' mentioned in the scandal.

“I don’t know this person and I don’t have any patency on the name Otuoma. Let him produce evidence that I am related to him,” he said

The Funyula lawmaker said he had no relationship with any company linked to the NYS contracts.

“I am really shocked that a public officer of his calibre can go before a parliamentary committee under oath and completely state lies,” he said

Dr Otuoma said that for institutions to operate effectively they must have the requisite structures.

“Whoever made a policy decision to give this people a lot of money without proper structural reorganisation to help this organisation should be accountable,” he said