Otuoma dismisses alleged link to Sh791m loss of NYS funds

Thursday September 29 2016

Funyula MP Paul Otuoma (left) and Cord leader Raila Odinga address a crowd at Sifuyo in Siaya County during the burial of footballer James Siang’a on September 24, 2016. Dr Otuoma has denied claims that he is linked to the loss of millions of NYS funds. PHOTO | NELCON ODHIAMBO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • According to Mr Harakhe, Dr Otuoma used his influence when he was the minister for Youth and Sports to give his brother business.
By LINET WAFULA
Funyula MP Paul Otuoma on Thursday denied claims that he was involved in the pilfering of Sh791 million of National Youth Service funds.

While appearing before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday, former NYS Deputy Director Adan Harakhe said a company owned by a close relative of Dr Otuoma won a tender.

According to Mr Harakhe, Dr Otuoma used his influence when he was the minister for Youth and Sports to give his brother business.

Speaking in a Kakamega hotel, Dr Otuoma challenged Mr Harakhe to produce evidence that he was related to the 'Otuoma' mentioned in the scandal.

“I don’t know this person and I don’t have any patency on the name Otuoma. Let him produce evidence that I am related to him,” he said

The Funyula lawmaker said he had no relationship with any company linked to the NYS contracts.

“I am really shocked that a public officer of his calibre can go before a parliamentary committee under oath and completely state lies,” he said

Dr Otuoma said that for institutions to operate effectively they must have the requisite structures.

“Whoever made a policy decision to give this people a lot of money without proper structural reorganisation to help this organisation should be accountable,” he said

