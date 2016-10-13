By JOHN NGIRACHU

A parliamentary working group has recommended the number of MPs and county assembly members be reduced.

A report by the group, chaired by Auditor-General Edward Ouko, stated that the system of representation needs to be changed.

The team was set up in August 2014 to assess the socio-economic impact of the Constitution, now in its sixth year, in a move aimed at cutting the public wage bill.

The team handed in its report to the National Assembly's Budget and Appropriations Committee on Thursday.

The report also stated that, contrary to perception, the number of counties and the cost of running them are manageable.

It stated that wastage of funds by county governments has created the impression that devolution is expensive.