Over 300,000 residents in need of relief food as drought bites

More than 300,000 people are facing hunger in Kilifi, Samburu and Kitui counties.

In Kilifi, more than 250,000 people are in dire need of food and water. The hardest hit areas are Magarini and Ganze sub-counties, with more than 80,000 in Ganze on the verge of starvation.

Coast Regional Coordinator Nelson Marwa said in Ganze yesterday that the drought had affected several counties in the region. “We have put forward strategies of food distribution to the affected areas as short term measure to mitigate the effects of the biting drought. We shall mobilise water bowsers to ensure sufficient supply of clean water to the affected areas,” Mr Marwa said.

Kilifi County Commissioner Joseph Keter said the national government was working in partnership with British and Finland Red Cross societies to mitigate the effects of the drought.

He noted that the government will give out Sh28 million, where each household will receive Sh6,000 every month for the next four months.

He said another 7, 439 households in the hardest hit areas will be given Sh15 million. On Tuesday, Kenya Red Cross distributed relief food to 3,077 households at the county commission’s grounds as well as in Bamba, Ganze, Vitengeni and Jaribuni divisions.

Mr Marwa asked counties to work together with the government to seek a permanent solution to the drought.

PRIORITISE CALAMITY

Kilifi North MP Gideon Mung’aro accused Governor Amason Kingi of failing to prioritise the calamity. “The county has misplaced priorities on how they spend funds, they have funded an investment conference which offers no direct solution to the problems the residents are facing,” he said.

And in Samburu, more than 50, 000 people are facing famine. The World Food Programme will start distributing relief food to affected families on Wednesday.

Samburu Drought Coordinator Alex Leseketeti said yesterday the county government had purchased 10,000 bags of maize for needy families.

The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) said the number of those affected is likely to have increased from the 54,000 announced 13 days ago.

NDMA says no deaths have been reported so far. The worst-hit areas are Wamba, Baragoi, Suyan, Sere Olipi, Ntepes and some parts in Samburu North.

Speaking to Nation on Tuesday, Mr Leseketeti said NDMA, in collaboration with the county government had started distributing water to the affected areas.

In Kitui, more than 26,000 are facing starvation. County Drought Coordinator Francis Koma on Tuesday said Kitui South was worst-hit followed by Kitui East, Mwingi Central, North and West, and Kitui Rural and Central in that order. “These people are in dire need of food to save them from starvation.

Livestock is also at risk as most of the animals are already emaciated,” he said.