The Public Service Commission (PSC) on Friday announced that it will advertise afresh the vacancy of chairman of the anti-corruption agency after failing to get qualified applicants.

In a statement, PSC chairman Margaret Kobia said the commission had received 68 applications when the deadline expired on September 28.

“On scrutiny of the applications and shortlisting, the commission did not find adequate qualified applicants to proceed to the next stage of interviews,” Prof Kobia said in the statement.

She said the commission will re-advertise the position of Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chairman next week.

She advised those who had applied earlier not to reapply.

According to the PSC, the requirements for appointment as EACC chairman are a degree from a university recognised in Kenya, over 15 years experience in any of the following fields: ethics, law, public administration leadership, social studies, accounting, fraud investigations, public relations, media, religious studies or audit.

The applicants also need to meet the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution.