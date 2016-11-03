PSV body construction standards set to change, NTSA says

By AGEWA WAINAINA

Passenger Service Vehicles (PSV) will soon be required to adhere to the new passenger vehicle body construction standards before they are allowed to operate on the roads, according to the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA).

The standard which is referred to as KS372:2014 will be implemented to ensure the uniformity of all passenger vehicles. The transport authority is also adopting the new standard as a safety measure on the roads.

"Bus accidents are fatal because of the poor construction of buses in Kenya," said Eng. Gerald Wangai, NTSA director of motor vehicle inspection.

According to Eng Wangai, PSV operators importing vehicles must ensure that they conform to the standards, as they will be inspected by Kenya Bureau Service (Kebs) at the port. Body builders will be assessed by organisations that will be accredited by Kenya Accreditation Service.