Panic has gripped Sagalla in Voi, Taita Taveta County, after more than 200 elephants invaded the area.

The herd of elephants has been raiding farms and residents are fearing for their lives.

Farmers in the area claim their pleas to the Kenya Wildlife Services have fallen on deaf ears and its officers have failed to drive the animals away.

On Monday night, a middle-aged woman died of shock at Mghange village after she saw a herd of elephants outside her house.

According to members of her family, Ms Florence Wangai died on the spot after seeing the elephants destroying her chicken house.

“The marauding elephants destroy farm structures, water pipes, crops, anything they come across. We fear that the animals might get more destructive and kill people,” said Mr Cromwel Mwachai, a resident.

As schools reopened on Wednesday, pupils in the area remained at home for fear of being attacked on their way to and from school.

“KWS has been saying they will drive the animals away as soon as possible but since last month they are doing little,” he said.

HUMAN-WILDLIFE CONFLICT

KWS assistant director in charge of Tsavo Conservation Area, Julius Cheptei, said the area has been facing increased cases of human-wildlife conflict because of lack of an electric fence between Tsavo West and Sagalla area.

Mr Cheptei said the area is a migration corridor for elephants crossing from Mkomanzi Park in Tanzania to Tsavo National Park in Kenya.

“In the last two weeks we drove out over 250 elephants but since it is a migration season we are unable to control them,” he said.

He said the agency seeking a lasting solution and is planning to put up an electric fence to control wildlife from invading the communities neighbouring Tsavo.

He said KWS has began driving away the animals from Sagalla area.

“As we talk now the operation is ongoing. We have deployed a helicopter and our officers are on the ground to monitor and control the movement of the elephants,” he said.

Other areas which have also reported increased cases of human-wildlife conflict are Mwatate, Bura, Jipe, Kishushe, Mlilo, Maungu, Mbulia and Malupe.