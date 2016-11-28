Passengers stranded at Mombasa airport

By WACHIRA MWANGI

Passengers were stranded at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa for hours after flights from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport were delayed.

Some Mombasa residents spent the night at the airport waiting for their relatives and friends to arrive.

A woman who declined to be named told the Nation that spent the night at the Moi International Airport as she waited for her daughter to arrive from Nairobi.

“I came at 8pm on Sunday to receive my daughter who was unwell and was travelling to Mombasa for holiday. Her KQ flight was slated to arrive in Mombasa at 8:40pm.

“I heard there was a delay but I was hoping things would get better, but I ended up spending the whole night at the airport waiting for my daughter after I kept calling until her phone went off,” she added

Mr James Nzuiya, a taxi driver said he was expecting at least 20 guests, who were destined for a conference in the North Coast from around 7pm Sunday night.

“We were told there were flights schedules for 7:25pm, 7:30pm and 8:40 and 9:40pm. The only flight that landed last was at 4.50pm,” he said.

Mr Nzuiya blamed Kenya Airways for failing to inform them of the impending delays.

The delays followed a mishap at JKIA’s main runway on Sunday evening.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), in a post on Twitter said the delays were caused by a small aircraft that crash-landed on the main runway.

Planes that were scheduled to land at JKIA were diverted to Moi International Airport in Mombasa and other airports as KAA staff battled to clear the plane and reopen the runway.

There was no official communication from the Mombasa Airport management concerning the delays.