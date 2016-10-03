Pay women and youth or face sack: President

By PATRICK LANG'AT

A visibly angry President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday directed National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich to fire all procurement officers who have delayed payments to women, youth and persons with disabilities.

President Kenyatta said the officers should be made to take responsibility for delays in payment to the suppliers in the three groups.

Women, youth and persons with disabilities are by law entitled to 30 per cent of the total value of procurement deals in every government ministry and department.

Dubbed Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO), the programme sets aside about Sh200 billion of the Kenyan budget to the three groups.

“Once this report (on government departments delaying payments) comes out, I promise you that you will not hide and you will not be transferred. You will leave and create opportunity for those who are willing to abide by the law,” the President said during the Youth Summit held at State House in Nairobi.

He said: “The AGPO is law, it is no longer a matter of policy or a suggestion. It is not an issue of ‘I will when I want, or I won’t when I want’.”

Nominated MP Johnson Sakaja, who sponsored the Act that entrenched the 30 per cent proposal, had said that the National Assembly will soon receive a list of defaulting government departments and agencies.

In the law, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority is required to present a report to Parliament on how the process has been undertaken.

“We are soon going to release that list of shame and we will name the procurement officials and the counties flouting this law,” said Mr Sakaja.

Public Service, Youth and Gender Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said that so far, 31,000 tenders worth Sh40 billion have been awarded under the programme.

Ms Kariuki had tried to calm down youth who kept asking why the payments were being delayed by government.

“The law states that these people should be paid in 30 days after doing the job. And yes, the accounting officers should really take responsibility if that does not happen,” said Ms Kariuki.

Ms Kariuki said that a directorate under the National Treasury had been established to ensure that the project proposals are being followed.

But that did not seem to calm the youth who had not been paid, prompting the event MC Ted Kwaka to ask a Treasury official who identified himself as Mr Korir to make another assurance.

“I want to confirm that by Friday, all requests for funding to the Exchequer will have been funded,” said Mr Korir.

SMART DECISION

When the President walked into the venue at 10.30am, Mr Korir was again made to make the same statement, attracting a tongue lashing from the Head of State.

“And I want to tell the people from the Treasury it is not only enough for you to say that you have released funds. What have you done to those officers delaying payment? Why do they still have their jobs?” asked President Kenyatta.

For the first time, participants at the State House Summit were allowed to carry their phones to the venue.

Usually, in past five summits, participants were asked to surrender their phones at the gate.

“By the advice of CS Ms Kariuki, we allowed phones in so that the young people can engage with us,” State House said.

With 400 people attending the summit, the convention has over three times the number of people that have attended the previous five, said State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu.

Ms Kariuki said the Government has disbursed Sh11.7 billion through the Youth Enterprise Development Fund, Sh5.35 billion through Uwezo Fund, and Sh8.96 billion has been disbursed through the Women Enterprise Fund.

“Investing in young people is not only right but it is also the smart thing to do,” Ms Kariuki said.

Over 165,000 empowered through partnerships with development partners and private sector, she added.