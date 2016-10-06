By JOSEPH OPENDA

The Director of Pensions has been fined Sh200,000 for disobeying court orders on payment of pension arrears to retired teachers.

Mr Shem Nyakutu had been required to appear in court to shed light on the delayed payments to 52,000 retired teachers who are seeking pension and salary arrears to the tune of Sh 42.3 billion.

Lady Justice Janet Mulwa, sitting in Nakuru, ruled Thursday that Mr Nyakutu had deliberately disobeyed the court’s orders.

“For the blatant disobedience and wilful contempt of court orders by the Director of Pensions, the court directs that he personally pays a fine of Sh200,000,” the judge declared in her ruling.

The pensions boss has seven days to pay the fine, failure to which to which he will be arrested and jailed for one month at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison without any further recourse to court, the judge said.

Justice Mulwa also issued summons to the Controller of Budget, Ms Agnes Odhiambo, to appear in court to explain why she has been frustrating efforts to have the retirees paid.