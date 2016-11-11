The four were fined Sh850,000 each or spend six and a half years in prison.

The duo were charged alongside four others — Shachile Mikoya Laban, Maluti Pamela Maluti, John Simiyu Khaemba and Wisdom Kimutai Maina.

Ms Simam, along with her husband, Enoch Kimeli, had been accused of illegally awarding more than Sh4.5 million worth of road contracts to her company Kachur Holdings while she was still MP.

By GERALD BWISA

More by this Author

Former Eldoret South MP Peris Simam, who was handed 18 years in jail for conspiracy to defraud, among other charges, has been released from prison.

Ms Simam, who had been in custody for a month, was released on Friday from the Eldoret GK Prison after her lawyers paid a Sh6.2 million fine that an Eldoret Court slapped her with.

There was drama at the prison’s gate as the former lawmaker was whisked into a waiting vehicle that had been parked right outside the entrance.

The vehicle immediately sped off as journalists scrambled to take her pictures.

NOT FEELING WELL

Dennis Magare, Ms Simam's lawyer, said: “We have just paid the fine. She is out. She was not feeling well, that is why she has not talked to the media. She will, however, talk to you tomorrow.”

“I have advised her that payment of the fine does not in any way affect her political ambitions. She will be making an announcement soon, the reason being that she has not exhausted all her appeal processes. As we speak, she is out.”

Ms Simam, along with her husband, Enoch Kimeli, had been accused of illegally awarding more than Sh4.5 million worth of road contracts to her company Kachur Holdings while she was still MP.

FOUR OTHERS

The duo were charged alongside four others — Shachile Mikoya Laban, Maluti Pamela Maluti, John Simiyu Khaemba and Wisdom Kimutai Maina.

The four were fined Sh850,000 each or spend six and a half years in prison.

While reading out the judgement, Eldoret Chief Magistrate Wanjiku Cherere said it was time for Kenyans to know that misusing public funds is punishable by law.

LEAD PLAYER

“The worst part is that the lead player in the game was an MP entrusted to faithfully deal with public funds for the benefit of the constituents but she failed to do so… embezzlement of public funds, economic crimes and corruption [do] not pay,” summed up the magistrate in her judgment.

The judge ordered her to pay a Sh12.2 million fine or serve 18 years in prison.