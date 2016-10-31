By MANASE OTSIALO

Police in Mandera have arrested three more suspects in connection to last week's terror attack on a lodge that left 12 people killed.

Without revealing the identities of the suspects, County Commissioner Fredrick Shisia on Monday said the three were locals.

"We are catching up with them one after the other since we have enough information of who played what part in the attack,” he told Nation.co.ke.

The arrest brings the number of suspects in police custody to five.

Police last week arrested the lodge's caretaker, Mr Abdirahman Ali, and Mr Shisia he was cooperating with investigators.

A Mandera court last week allowed the officers to continue holding Mr Ali as they carry on with their investigations.

AIDING MILITANTS

The county chief said some Mandera residents were aiding militants who cross from Somalia to carry out attacks against Kenya.

He said some of the suspects were being held in Mandera while others had been moved to Nairobi.

Meanwhile, 33 people were on Monday charged in a Mandera court for disobeying a dusk to dawn curfew imposed on the town.

Charged in groups of three to nine, 28 suspects pleaded guilty and were fined Sh5,000 each or in default serve one month in jail.

Resident Magistrate Duncan Mtai discharged five suspects who pleaded guilty after stating they were unaware of the orders issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery last Thursday.