By FRED MUKINDA

More by this Author

Police are holding 35 Ethiopians arrested during an anti-human trafficking operation the outskirts of Nairobi on Tuesday night.

The 9pm operation was carried out in Ruai, where the aliens were found cramped in a house whose owner is being sought by police.

Nairobi County police commander Japheth Koome said two of those in custody are aged between 35 and 40 years and the rest are 20 to 25-year olds.

“The problem we have is that none of them can speak either English or Kiswahili. So we are looking for an interpreter so that we are able to interrogate them,” he said.

Mr Koome added that they would be presented in court with the aim of getting orders to continue holding them before preferring charges, most probably being in Kenya illegally.

However, police are looking for the owner of the house and others who facilitated their travel to the country so that they can face human trafficking charges in court.