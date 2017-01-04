report filed at the Kilimani Police Station said the scuffle ensued after Mr Obure was called to the parking yard, where he had double-parked his Range Rover.

By ANGIRA ZADOCK

Police have arrested a Nairobi businessman who is reported to have misused a firearm.

Chris Obure was involved in an altercation with a reveller at a club in Kilimani, Nairobi.

A report filed at the Kilimani Police Station said the scuffle ensued after Mr Obure was called to the parking yard, where he had double-parked his Range Rover.

However, he pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot the customers who wanted to drive out of the yard.

The witnesses recorded statements with Kilimani Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Phyllis Kanina.

Police say Mr Obure has in the past few months been caught up in at least five cases involving gun misuse in Nairobi.