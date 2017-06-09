By JOSEPH WANGUI

An Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission detective had his finger bitten during the arrest of traffic police officers in Nyeri County.

The officer was part of a team involved in a sting operation in which the two officers were arrested for allegedly collecting bribes from motorists on the Nyeri-Othaya road in the morning.

He was later rushed to a nearby health facility for treatment.

RESIDENTS HAPPY

Mr Jackson Mue, the Central region EACC deputy director, said the officers were apprehended following numerous complaints of soliciting bribes from motorists.

"They are in our custody and we are processing them. We will give media more details including what was recovered later," he said.

The 7am incident attracted onlookers who lauded the anti-graft agency's intervention.

"Public Service Vehicles and boda bodas are their main target. Every matatu plying this route must stop at that point and the driver must part with at least Sh50. Those who resist get arrested and charged in court," a matatu driver said.

HOSTILE POLICE

A confidential source at the commission said processing of arrested officers usually took long because they are hostile.

"They are not cooperating and are resisting to record statements. From morning to noon very little development has happened. The process is very slow.