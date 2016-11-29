By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

More by this Author

By BENSON AMADALA

More by this Author

The Independent Medico-Legal Unit has condemned the use of excessive force by security personnel during an operation to recover seven firearms stolen from Booker Police Post in Mumias, Kakamega County.

The lobby group termed the operation as ruthless, shameless and careless, and conducted outside the confines of the law.

“As we finalise our investigations, we call for the immediate interdiction of the officer in-charge of this operation and all other officers involved,” said Imlu executive director Peter Kiama.

The organisation regretted that one person lost his life “following blatant misuse of police power” by General Service Unit officers in the operation carried out in Shivale, Koyonzo and Mayoni villages last week.

Mr Kiama also took issue with the alleged sexual assault of women, abuses and injuries to tens of residents, looting and destruction of property.

“Preliminary reports also indicate that some of the victims were arrested when they went to report their complaints at the Mumias Police Station,” said Mr Kiama.

Meanwhile, investigations into complaints of police brutality started on Tuesday.

A team from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority headed to Mumias town to meet victims of police brutality after calling on the Kakamega county police commander Tito Kilonzi.

Mr George Ayuo, a senior investigations officer at Ipoa is leading the team. He declined to discuss details on the scope of the investigations when contacted for a comment.

Some 200 police officers including those from the GSU were deployed to comb Shibale estate and the neighbouring villages for the stolen weapons for three days sparking off an outcry from leaders in the region.

The search was called off after no weapons were found. A mechanic who sustained burns after his house was allegedly set on fire succumbed to injuries at hospital.

BEATING PEOPLE UP

Victims accused GSU officers of breaking into homes and beating them up.

Some victims accused the officers of raping women as they ransacked homes for weapons. Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali former ODM national youth leader Rashid Mohammed and former Butere MP Prof Amukoa Anangwe condemned the manner police had gone about their investigations.

Mr Washiali called for investigations into the conduct of police officers accused of engaging in brutality against innocent civilians during the search for the weapons.

“We are not allowed to divulge any details related to the on-going investigations. All we are doing is to file daily reports on the progress of the investigations to our head office,” said Mr Ayuo.

Mr Kiama said that the police malpractices amount to violation of Article 28 on human dignity which states that every person has inherent dignity and the right to have that dignity respected and protected.

“Further Article 29 (a) provides that every person has the right to freedom and security, which includes the right not to be deprived of freedom arbitrarily or without just cause,” he said.

He added: “We reiterate that in this particular case command and individual responsibility are primary towards accountability and justice for victims.”

The organisation called on the government to take responsibility for the medical and psychological rehabilitation of all victims affected by the ongoing operation.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett has since warned officers involved in the operation that those found to have used excessive force against innocent civilians will be dealt with firmly.

Seven G3 rifles were stolen when thugs raided Booker police post, near the entrance to Mumias Sugar Company on Wednesday last week.