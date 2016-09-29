Police gun down three suspects in Buruburu

By STELLA CHERONO

Police in Buruburu early Thursday morning gunned down three suspects who had carjacked a man on Kangundo Road.

The carjacked victim was rescued and his car recovered.

Police are looking for a suspect who escaped after the incident, Nairobi County Police Commander Japheth Koome said.

Boda boda operators had reported to officers on patrol that they saw four men forcing themselves into a white Toyota vehicle at the junction of Spine Road and Kangundo Road.

The officers later intercepted the car along Outer Ring Road and a shootout ensued.

Three of the occupants were shot dead while one managed to escape.

Police recovered a mini Ceska, serial number B200432, loaded with 6 rounds of ammunition and revolver loaded with two rounds of ammunition.

The three bodies were not immediately identified and have been taken to the City Mortuary for identification and post-mortem.