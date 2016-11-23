By BENSON AMADALA

More by this Author

A massive manhunt has been launched in Kakamega County after an armed gang raided a police post and stole seven G3 rifles and 180 bullets at daybreak on Wednesday.

The thugs slashed a police officer on duty at the Booker Police Post in Mumias Town, injuring him seriously during the 4am attack before breaking into the armoury and stealing the weapons.

The police station is located in a well-lit place, a short distance from the Mumias Sugar Company.

Western region police chief Moses Ombati said the attackers went to the police post pretending to seek assistance before overpowering the officer and slashing him in the head with an axe.

LYING UNCONSCIOUS

The officer was found lying unconscious in a pool of blood by his colleagues when they returned to the station from patrol.

Mr Ombati said the attackers stormed the police post shortly after three other officers left to respond to an emergency call.

Panic has gripped Mumias after residents learnt of the daring attack.

Reinforcements were brought in from the regional headquarters to track down the attackers, who are reported to have fled the scene in a vehicle.

The manhunt has been extended to the neighbouring counties of Busia, Bungoma, Vihiga and Siaya.

HIGH ALERT

Mr Ombati said police had been put on high alert, with roadblocks being set up on major highways in a bid to recover the stolen guns.

“We have no idea what the motive of the attack was and who are involved but at the moment we are doing everything possible to try and recover the stolen guns and ammunition,” said Mr Ombati.

Security chiefs, led by Kakamega County Commissioner Kang’ethe Thuku, met at the police post for nearly an hour before they spoke to the media about the attack.

Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali and Isukha Central Ward Rep Richard Muchesia called for proper investigations into the incident.