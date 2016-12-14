By ANGIRA ZADOCK

More by this Author

Police have begun making preparations to ensure a peaceful environment for the 2017 General Election.

Top police commanders across the country have convened in Nairobi to review strategies for dealing with the polls.

The directors of operations have outlined measures already put in place to ensure a safe, secure and peaceful environment for the elections.

The strategies were outlined during the second Inspector-General of Police Conference that started yesterday and is expected to end on Thursday.

The meeting was officially opened by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, who directed the police to support the government of the day.

“As police officers, you must serve the government of the day. The government of the day is that of Jubilee,” he said.

At the same time, Dr Kibicho chided the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa), saying the agency was intimidating officers. “As a ministry, we are not going to allow our police officers to work under intimidation from Ipoa,” he said.

“We will not entertain some of these things. We are not apologetic about this,” he added.

WON'T SUPPORT ROGUE OFFICERS

Dr Kibicho, however, warned that the ministry would not support police officers who violate the law.

“While we undertake to stand by you, you must give us the reason to do so,” he said.

The conference is also being attended by officers from the National Intelligence Service, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, and the National Crime Research Centre.

Speaking during the meeting, the Deputy Inspector-General in charge of the Kenya Police Service, Mr Joel Kitili, said most police officers do not know the circumstances that justify the use of firearms.

He warned that action would be taken against officers who misuse their guns.

“However, if they use their firearms well, we will defend them,” he said.