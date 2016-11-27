By ANGIRA ZADOCK

National Police Service has offered a Sh500,000 reward for any information that will lead to the recovery of seven rifles stolen from a police base in Mumias last week.

Gangsters attacked Booker Police Patrol Base in Mumias West sub-county on November 23 and injured a police officer, who is recovering.

An operation to recover the firearms and arrest the individuals was launched but has not been fruitful.

A press statement sent to Nation says "the information will be handled with confidence and informers secured. The information may be given to any Police Station, Directorate of Criminal Investigation office or officers and through our Free Toll lines 999,112,911".

Additionally, Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinett has ordered for investigations on complaints of police brutality made by the residents.