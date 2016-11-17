By NELCON ODHIAMBO

A police officer on Thursday accidentally shot a teacher supervising Form Four exams in Siaya County.

The Kenya Police officer shot Simon Ongiti, 39, in the hand and the thigh at Gagra Secondary School as he sealed exam papers.

The invigilator, a teacher at Kunya Primary School, was rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Referral Hospital in Kisumu.

Eyewitnesses said Sergeant Benson Ozeza accidentally shot Mr Ongiti with a gun belonging to his colleague Debra Watuti, who had handed it to him while she was assisting Mr Ongiti to seal the CRE papers.

HITTING AND STICKING

Rarieda Sub-County Administration Police Commandant Allan Abungu said the bullet went through Mr Ongiti’s hand before hitting and sticking in his thigh.

The police chief said Mr Ongiti was rushed to Bondo Sub-County Hospital for first aid before being referred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Referral Hospital for specialised treatment and the removal of the bullet.

Siaya County Teachers Service Commission Director Samuel Marigat and Rarieda Deputy Director of Education Edwin Onginjo, who spoke after visiting the teacher, blamed the police for negligence and failure to provide them with adequate information on the incident.