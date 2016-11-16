By MAGDALENE WANJA

Police have seized vehicles loaded with 1,000 gas cylinders at an illegal refilling depot in Nakuru.

The illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas filling plant located in the middle of a residential area has been operating for more than one year, according to the residents.

Nakuru police boss Joshua Omukata said the seizure followed a tip-off by a member of the public who saw a pending disaster.

“We rushed to the location immediately and found two lorries, tow pick-ups, two Probox, a Nissan and a Toyota saloon cars that were already packed with the gas cylinders. Some cylinders were full as they tried to fill up the remaining,” said Mr Omukata.

LAUNCHED PROBE

Police, he said, have launched investigations and the suspects will be charged in court on Wednesday.

The police boss said the illegal depot emitted stench and was a health hazard to locals living in the area.

“Such a business puts the lives of consumers in danger since they can burst and cause fire and other accidents at any time,” he said.

He said the consumers should go for branded LPG cylinders that are stocked in supermarkets and retail outlets and avoid the fake gas cylinders.